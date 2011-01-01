HitLove ‐ free online videochat for video streaming

Activities. Send and receive gifts, send emoji and
increase your rating and experience. Participate in competitions organized by DJs on our
radio station.
Account promotion. Develop your profile and get access to advanced features – abilities that help
diversify communication.
The website has paid Premium accounts for the online
videochat without ads and with additional bonuses.
Have your fun time with the game options of the videochat
roulette
Have fun without leaving the chat: there are fun
mini-games available in the service.
Participate in quests: you will never get bored as we provide original activities for you every day.
Get experience and increase your level in the online
videochat: the more active you are, the more experience you'll get. They
help make the process of meeting other people more dynamic.
Improve your rating: get more popular, grow your
followers and get bonuses.
Try out the new communication format in the Hitlove free
videochat: meet other people, relax, and play.